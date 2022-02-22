Nigeria’s Ighalo on target as Al Hilal cruise past Al Nassr in King Cup of Champions

Nigeria attacker Odion Ighalo scored again to help Al Hilal edge past Al Nassr 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions at King Saud University Stadium on Monday night.

It was Nassr who took the lead in the 17th minute when Talisca scored and they held on to the lead until the half-time break before the 32-year-old former Manchester United star levelled matters for Hilal in the 62nd minute.

In the 80th minute, Salem Al-Dawsari slotted home the winner to help Hilal progress to the next stage.

The game started with an intense tempo and it was Nassr who controlled most of the opening stages. It was not a surprise when Brazilian Talisca put them ahead after meeting a cross from Jonathan Rodriguez to sneak it past Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

The contest remained balanced with Nassr twice denying Ighalo, his first attempt being blocked by goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah before defender Ramiro Funes Mori intervened to block another effort from the Super Eagle.

In the second half, Hilal continued to search for the leveller but they were forced to wait until the 62nd minute when Ighalo pounced onto a through-ball from Mali's Moussa Marega to hit the back of the net with his right foot.

Ighalo could have doubled Hilal’s lead two minutes later, but his glancing header after a corner from Salman Al-Faraj rattled the woodwork before bouncing out for a goal-kick.

Al-Dawsari then sealed the game for Hilal after he cut through from the right-wing before unleashing a low-footed effort past Abdullah.

Ighalo has scored four goals in all competitions since joining the reigning Asian champions from Al Shabab. Apart from the league where he has scored two goals, he also scored in the Club World Cup held in Abu Dhabi and now in the King Cup.

Hilal and Ighalo will now shift their focus to the league where they are scheduled to take on Al-Hazm at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

They are currently placed fourth on the 16-team table with 34 points from 18 matches, 14 fewer than table leaders Al-Ittihad, who have played 20 matches.

Hilal have won nine matches, drawn seven, and lost two.