Nigeria forward Osimhen hints at Napoli stay: 'I have great respect for the club'

The 23-year-old Super Eagle has reiterated his desire to stay with Partenopei despite a host of clubs baying for his signature

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has expressed his great respect for his club Napoli.

The 23-year-old Super Eagle has been a transfer subject for a host of European clubs in the current window after impressive displays for the Serie A giants in the last campaign which saw them finish third in the table.

Several clubs have been linked with the player. Osimhen has assured the Napoli faithful he has no intention to leave the team this summer.

"I'm in Napoli. And I have great respect for my club," Osimhen told Corriere dello Sport when asked about the transfer rumours linking him to a move away.

When told fans were still worried about his future, Osimhen replied: "They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment.

"I spoke to the President, he is the one who decides, and he reassured me by explaining the club's plans. I am happy with what he told me and the purchases are of quality: words were followed by deeds.

"I am very happy to play with Napoli and we will see in the future."

Asked to explain his relationship with manager Luciano Spalletti, Osimhen said: "He is a top coach: every day he tries to motivate me and make me make the most of the potential I have.

"I think he is the ideal coach for me at this stage: he is one of the reasons why I always give my best. I am happy when he is satisfied with my performance."