Nigeria fixtures, results and tables in 2022 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup Group C

GOAL has your complete guide to the Falconets participation in Costa Rica, including fixtures, results, tables and squads

Nigeria head to Costa Rica for the 10th edition of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup, which commences on August 10.

En route to securing qualification to the biennial African football showpiece, the West Africans saw off Central African Republic, Congo, Cameroon and Senegal

Flourish Sebastine and Mercy Idoko played crucial roles for the reigning African champions as they contributed 12 goals for the Falconets.

With the West Africans gunning for a maiden first world diadem in their 10th appearance at the tournament, GOAL brings to you everything you need to know about the Nigerian side. 

Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup Group C Fixtures

Nigeria were pooled with France as well as Canada and South Korea, where many have tipped the Falconets to progress into the knockout phase.

DateFixtureScoreCityStadium
11 August France vs. Nigeria San JoseEstadio Nacional de Costa Rica
14 August  South Korea vs. Nigeria Alajuela Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto
17 August Nigeria vs. Canada Alajuela Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto

 

croatia nigeria fans - world cup - 16062018Getty Images

 

Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup Group C table

POSTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1France        
2Nigeria        
3Canada        
4South Korea        

Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma 

Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem 

Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun 

Forwards: Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

Nigeria U20 Women's World Cup qualifying results

 

Fixture1st Leg2nd Leg
Central African Republic v Nigeria0-74-0
Congo v Nigeria0-40-3
Cameroon v Nigeria 0-00-3
Senegal v Nigeria1-31-4

U20 Women's World Cup

Will the Falconets rule the world in Costa Rica?