Nigeria, England, France or Algeria? Vieira comments on Olise's international future

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said Michael Olise is yet to seek his advice for his international future but he expects it to be a ‘family decision’.

The 20-year-old was born in England to a Nigerian father and a French-Algerian mother which makes him eligible to represent any of the four countries.

He played for France at the youth level but his career at the senior level is still in the open with England reportedly tracking him for a potential call-up.

When asked about Olise’s international future on Thursday, Vieira said in a press conference: "This is his decision he has to make as a player. This is a family decision, he didn't come time to ask me any advice.

"What is important as well for Michael is that his focus and concentration has to be on Crystal Palace and how to keep performing like he has been in the last couple of games."

Following his permanent move from Reading in July 2021, Olise is enjoying a fine debut campaign in the Premier League with five assists and two goals in 21 appearances for the Eagles so far.

Ahead of Crystal Palace’s league game against Manchester City on Monday, Vieira lauded the midfielder’s qualities.

“We knew how good he was and since he has been with us he had a couple of difficult first months because of injuries," the French tactician added.

"He managed to get back on the field, and his work ethic is unbelievable. He has managed to earn the trust of his teammates.

"We love him and he is happy being with us. He is enjoying his football. Hopefully he will be with us for a long, long time."