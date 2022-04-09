Nigeria’s Dennis and Senegal’s Sarr feature as Watford make unwanted Premier League history

Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr featured as Watford made an unwanted record in the Premier League after going down 3-0 against Leeds United on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Although Sarr started and lasted the entire period of the game, Dennis came on in the 39th minute for Juan Hernandez as the Hornets became the first side to lose nine consecutive home matches in the Premier League since Wolves between January and April of 2012, while the only previous time they had lost nine home league games in a row was between December 1971 and March 1972.

Another unwanted record registered after the home defeat is that Watford have lost 12 home league matches in a single season for the first time in their history.

They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 20 home matches in the Premier League, the longest such run in the top-flight since a 20-game stretch for Blackpool between 1971 and 2011.

Meanwhile, the win gave the Whites a chance to take their good record home.

Since returning to the Premier League last season, Leeds United have picked up 25 points in their eight league matches against promoted clubs (W8 D1) with their 2.8 points per game average the highest of any side in such matches in that time.

They are also the only Premier League team not to lose a single game against a promoted side since the start of last season.

Article continues below

Brazil’s Raphinha scored his 10th goal of the season in the Premier League, while scoring the opening goal in a game for the seventh time in this campaign, the most of any player in the competition.

Dennis and Sarr’s Watford must improve their tally of seven points out of a possible 45 at Vicarage Road this term to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Difficult trips to Crystal Palace, Manchester City, and Chelsea also await them before the season ends.