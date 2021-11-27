Nigeria's Dele-Bashiru scores in Reading's win over Swansea, Ivory Coast's Seri grabs assist

Nigeria international Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru was on target for Reading in their 3-2 win over Swansea City on Saturday in a Championship fixture.

Dele-Bashiru restored parity for the visitors in the fourth minute with an assist from John Swift after Swansea had scored the opening goal in the third minute through Jamie Peterson.

Dele-Bashiru's side went ahead at the half-hour mark when Andy Carroll scored with an assist from Danny Drinkwater. However, Ryan Manning equalised in the 49th minute for Swansea.

A minute after conceding the equaliser, Reading took a minute to fight back and recorded the winning goal through Drinkwater in the 50th minute.

Drinkwater, Swift, and George Puscas were Reading's players that were yellow-carded in the 74th, 86th, and 89th minutes, respectively, whereas Ethan Laird, in the 83rd minute, was the only star from the home side who was cautioned.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Seri registered an assist for Timothy Ream, who scored for Fulham in their 1-1 draw against Preston Northend at Deepdale Stadium.

Ream found the back of the net in the 15th minute before they conceded in the 72nd minute when Wales international Ched Evans struck to ensure the game ended in a draw.

Seri's teammates Antonee Robinson and Josh Onomah were cautioned in the 48th and 80th minutes as Sepp van den Berg and Evans were Preston North End's stars who got a place in the referee's book in the 26th and 79th minutes, respectively.

At MKM Stadium, DR Congo's Benik Afobe grabbed an assist as his Millwall side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Hull City.

Afobe's effort helped Tom Bradshaw score the equaliser in the first minute of added time before the break after the home side had taken the lead in the 29th minute courtesy of George Honeyman's strike.

Hull City won the game after netting the winner in the 53rd minute when Ryan Longman found the back of the net.

Article continues below

Afobe was among the players who were yellow-carded in the game as he was cautioned in the 89th minute after his teammate Danny McNamara had been booked in the 63rd minute.

From the victor's side, Richard Smallwood and Tom Eaves were cautioned in the 40th and 89th minutes, in that order.