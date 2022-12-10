Nigeria coach Peseiro explains his World Cup attendance and why Morocco are 'the best African team'

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has discussed his trip to Qatar to watch the World Cup finals and provide information for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria failed to qualify after losing to Ghana

Peseiro is in Qatar watching matches

Believes Morocco are the surprise package

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the Super Eagles missing out in the global competition, the 62-year-old Peseiro is in the Gulf nation.

Peseiro arrived in Qatar on December 2 and has already watched Portugal vs Croatia and Cameroon against Brazil.

WHAT HE SAID? “I have been to the last five World Cups watching the games live until now. I am in Qatar with the support of the Nigeria Football Federation," Peseiro told NFF TV as quoted by Punch.

“I think it’s important to evaluate the evolutionary trends of national teams in this competition. It’s a bigger competition for national teams. I can’t compare the organisation of the national teams, some teams have more time to prepare than other teams.

“But if you speak about the quality of the players, matches. As the coach of a national team, the Super Eagles, I can say that there are many qualities. Any national team can bring together the best players.”

WHAT IS MORE? Peseiro, who took charge of the Super Eagles in May, has further stated how the Atlas Lions are the best African team at the tournament.

“Cameroon played a fantastic match against Serbia and they beat Brazil, Ghana also defeated South Korea. Senegal had a great performance in the group stage, but the big surprise at this year’s World Cup are Morocco," he said.

"They are a well-organised team and conceded fewer goals. Only three teams in Africa have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup; Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Morocco make the fourth team.

“They showed qualities and they are the best African team in Qatar.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria missed out on the ticket to represent Africa in Qatar after losing to Ghana in a two-legged playoff fixture on the away goals rule. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi but the return leg in Abuja ended 1-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA AND MOROCCO? The Super Eagles will next face Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture in March.

Nigeria are topping their group after winning their first two matches - 2-1 against Sierra Leone and 10-0 against Sao Tome and Principe.

Meanwhile, Morocco will come up against Portugal, which is the country of birth for Peseiro, in the last eight of the World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.