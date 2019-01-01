Nigeria and Cameroon rekindle rivalry in Norway as Arna-Bjornar battle Valerenga

Players from the two African nations go head to head in a Norwegian Women's Cup semi-final encounter on Sunday

's Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar will battle Valerenga's Ajara Nchout of in Sunday's Norwegian Women's Cup semi-final.

Going into the contest, Ebere's Arna defeated Roa 1-0 in the quarter-final to seal their last four spot, while Nchout's Valerenga defeated Rasheedat Ajibade's Avaldsnes to book their place.

Last year, the Nigerian shone in as the Super Falcons defeated the Indomitable Lionesses in the semi-final before pipping in the final to win the African Women's Cup of Nations title.

However, Nchout starred against the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Cameroon reached the fourth round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Qualifiers earlier this month, but Ebere's Nigeria suffered defeat in what was their third clash in a row against Cote d'Ivoire.

On head-to-head comparisons, Arna has won on five of eight occasions they faced Valerenga at home, while the visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the hosts since 2017.

While Ebere, who is in her maiden season in Norway, will seek to help Arna reach its first-ever final, Nchout will aim to inspire Monica Knudsen's side to a second final in three years at Arna Idrettspark.