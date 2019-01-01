Otamendi out of Argentina squad with ankle injury

The AFA has confirmed the Manchester City centre-back will not play a part in upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco

defender Nicolas Otamendi has withdrawn from the squad due to an ankle injury.

Otamendi played the full 90 minutes as City came from behind to beat 3-2 and reach the semi-finals on Saturday.

But, ahead of upcoming friendlies against and in preparation for the Copa America, he has been forced to pull out of the national team squad.

The 31-year-old centre-back started all four games for Argentina at last year's World Cup as Jorge Sampaoli's side were knocked out by in the last 16.

His City team-mate Sergio Aguero was a surprise omission from Argentina's squad despite topping the Premier League's scoring charts with 18 goals.

Lionel Scaloni has been placed in charge until after the Copa America this summer but has been without a handful of senior players.

's Lionel Messi is included for the first of the games against Venezuela, scheduled to take place at 's Wanda Metropolitano.

But Angel di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain continue to be omitted, while ostracised forward Mauro Icardi has also been overlooked for the international double-header.

In his six games in charge, Scaloni has won four, drawn one and suffered one defeat to back in October.