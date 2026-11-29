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Nico Williams remains the subject of intense transfer speculation as Paris Saint-Germain reportedly eye a January move for the Euro 2024 star. The Athletic Bilbao winger, however, insists his focus remains firmly on the pitch following a match-winning display against Malaga.

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Williams addresses PSG interest after MVP display

Williams was the standout performer as Bilbao secured a hard-fought victory over Malaga, yet the post-match conversation quickly shifted to his long-term future at San Mames. With reports from Le Parisien linking the winger to PSG as a potential replacement for injured duo Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the 24-year-old was forced to field questions regarding his status in the upcoming January window.

The forward, who is currently tied to the Basque giants until 2035 with a release clause valued at approximately €90 million, chose to sidestep the rumours. "I have no idea what is happening around me, I am focused on the games and on the team. I want to continue improving, gain confidence and make the team win," Williams stated, as quoted by Marca.

Praise for Williams despite transfer talk

Despite the looming shadow of the transfer market, manager Edin Terzic was quick to praise his star man's impact on the pitch. Terzic acknowledged that Williams is a unique talent who can decide a game in an instant, making him a player that teammates love and opponents fear. His ability to find space and exploit defensive weaknesses was the cornerstone of Athletic's attacking threat throughout the encounter.

"This is the Nico that everyone knows, that everyone loves if you are with Athletic and that everyone hates if you play against him because he is very, very difficult to defend," Terzic explained. "He did really well and I love that we always find him in a position where he can show his talent. He has made a good path to progress, to reach this form that he needs. It is important for us because in a second he can change the game and that is the reason why everyone loves playing with Nico."

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Terzic critiques second-half collapse

While Williams secured the MVP honours, Terzic wasn't buying the celebrations after the final whistle. The German boss looked visibly annoyed at how sloppily his team saw out the game, even with three crucial points safely in the bag and a decent first-half display already in the books.

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"We're going to be very honest because only honesty and hard work will give you the feeling of improvement, and we need to learn from both halves so that the first half becomes our standard and the second half is something we don't want to see even in training when we play five-a-side, when we play veterans against youngsters, or when we're doing set pieces," Terzic remarked.

Looking ahead to the winter window

As the January transfer window approaches, Bilbao find themselves in a familiar position of defending their prized asset from Europe's elite. While the player’s massive release clause provides a level of protection, the financial might of PSG ensures that the rumours are unlikely to dissipate before the market closes.

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Away from the relentless transfer chatter, the focus in Bilbao remains firmly on immediate matters on the pitch as the Lions prepare for a tricky Copa del Rey test on the road against Numancia. With domestic cup glory always holding special weight in the Basque Country, the coaching staff and squad are keen to block out the noise and channel their energy into getting the job done.