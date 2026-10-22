'It was an historic night' - Two-goal hero Nico Paz praises team-mates after Como inflict humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat on Manchester United

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Como playmaker Nico Paz has hailed his team-mates after scoring twice and providing an assist in Wednesday's stunning 4-1 Champions League rout of Manchester United. The Argentine star inspired Cesc Fabregas' fearless side to a famous victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia that heaps pressure on visiting boss Michael Carrick.

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Midfielder orchestrates stunning victory

Paz expressed deep appreciation for his colleagues following a watershed evening that stunned European football. Having previously swept aside RB Leipzig, the Serie A upstarts achieved the unprecedented feat of netting four goals across their opening pair of home fixtures in a maiden continental campaign. Furthermore, this emphatic outcome places them alongside AC Milan as the only domestic outfits to crush the English giants by a three-goal deficit in European history.

Playmaker terrorises visiting defence

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Diogo Dalot spurned an early chance before Paz struck inside two minutes, collecting possession near the penalty arc, shifting onto his left boot, and curling beyond Senne Lammens. At 22 years and 43 days old, the South American sensation became the second-youngest player from his continent to score against United in the tournament, trailing only Lionel Messi's landmark effort in the 2009 final.

The influential schemer maintained complete authority after the break, sliding a precise pass for Tasos Douvikas to extend the advantage before intercepting a loose clearance to notch his second.

Delighted with his individual display, the Man of the Match told TNT Sports: "It's one of the most special nights of my life and my career, for me and for the club. It was an historic night because we played against one of the best clubs ever and to do this at home is incredible. We're very happy with our performance."

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Highlighting the collective backing from the bench and dressing room, the young talisman continued: "I felt so good out there. I enjoyed this game very much. I am surrounded by amazing team-mates and that allows me to play my game. I'm very happy to play in this team, also because of the staff that give me lots of confidence."

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Debutants savour elite adventure

Como goalkeeper Jean Butez turned away Amad Diallo's effort prior to Kaiki Bruno providing an unhindered cross for Jacobo Ramon to head home number four, while Lammens denied Paz a late hat-trick. Joshua Zirkzee grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for the travelling contingent after replacing Bruno Fernandes midway through the second period.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining momentum following their remarkable rise from amateur tiers, Paz added: "We have to enjoy every game like we did today. We have to try to repeat this performance. This is historic, it's the first time we are in the Champions League, and we have to enjoy it."

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Old Trafford crisis deepens

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Beset by extensive injury absences and mired in a seven-match winless slide, the Red Devils face an alarming sporting emergency. Carrick must urgently rally his demoralised squad following a comprehensive tactical humiliation abroad. The embattled coach is running out of time to halt an alarming downward spiral.