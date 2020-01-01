Nice victory gives Lyon confidence, says Kadewere

The Zimbabwean forward was delighted to see the Kids’ convincing victory against the Eagles in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash

Olympique forward Tino Kadewere says Saturday’s victory over Nice will help boost the Kids’ confidence.

Rudi Garcia’s men shrugged off their disappointing 2-2 home draw versus Brest to silence the Eagles 4-1 in the French top-flight game.

Memphis Depay’s penalty handed the visitors a 32nd-minute lead after Kadewere was fouled in the box by Stanley Nsoki.

The Zimbabwe international doubled the Kids’ lead with a solo effort seven minutes later before assisting Karl Toko Ekambi for his own strike.

Speaking after the game, the 24-year-old disclosed their latest result at the Allianz Riviera would help Lyon maintain a good spirit after their unacceptable outing against Olivier Dall'Oglio’s Pirates.

“We are very happy. We needed to win after a tough match against Brest,” Kadewere said during the post-match press conference as reported by the Lyon website.

“We wanted to come back with the three points. This kind of match gives us confidence. We worked together.

“There is one match left before the break, we have to stay focused. We played well together, Toko Ekambi, Memphis, and myself everything is going well. It's good for the whole attacking line to score."

Captain Depay, on his part, was contented with the result while expressing his delight with Toko Ekambi and Kadewere.

“I am happy with the victory. We came to win so we are satisfied,” he said.

“I am happy with the relationship among myself, Toko Ekambi and Kadewere. The substitutes also bring their qualities to the match... I did not think about the penalty. I did it by feeling."

Thanks to his goal against Nice, the Zimbabwean now boasts of six goals in 15 French elite division game in the 2020-21 season.

Kadewere has hit the ground running since joining the Groupama Stadium giants from Ligue 2 side Le Havre. On 8 November, he scored a brace for Lyon in a 2–1 win over .

With this result, Lyon, who have remained unbeaten in their last 13 games, took over the leadership position with 33 points from 16 games pending the outcome of Sunday’s fixture between and .