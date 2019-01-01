Ngadeu-Ngadjui scores first Europa League goal for Gent against Wolfsburg

The Cameroonian star scored the Buffalos’ third goal to seal their victory over the Germans at the Volkswagen Arena

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui got his first goal for Gent in their 3-1 away triumph against .

The centre back was playing in his ninth Europa League match for the club since his move from Slavia Prague.

With scores 2-1 at the Volkswagen Arena, the international scored the third which sealed Jess Thorup’s men victory.

The hosts took a slim 1-0 lead to the half time break thanks to Joao Victor’s 20th minute strike – however, the Belgians came back stronger in the second half.

First, Roman Yaremchuk levelled matters for the Belgian topflight side in the 50th minute before taking the lead 15 minutes later courtesy of Laurent Depoitre who profited from Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe’s assist.

The Germans pushed forward for an equaliser, but it was the 28-year-old whose 76th minute effort decided the encounter.

Following this win, Thorup’s side leads Group I with eight points from four matches – three points ahead of the .

Gent resume league action versus on Sunday and Ngadeu-Ngadjui is expected to play a crucial role against the Smurfs.