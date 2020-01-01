Neymar to Barcelona? He can play where he wants – Sylvinho tips Brazil ace for La Liga return

The former Brazil coach says that the 28-year-old's future lies in his own hands and that a transfer this summer is not out of the question

ace Neymar could return to over the course of the summer transfer window, according to Sylvinho.

The former left-back knows the star from his days coaching the national team as an assistant of Tite, while he also had a brief spell in charge of in last season.

Neymar left Camp Nou nearly three seasons ago in a world-record deal worth €222 million (£200m/$158m) but has persistently been linked with a return to after a trio of disjointed seasons in , where he has struggled with injury.

Despite these issues, the 28-year-old has managed to return 69 goals and 39 assists in 52 appearances with the Parc des Princes side, proof, says Sylvinho, that he retains the quality that prompted the Ligue 1 champions to spend lavishly on the forward.

And Sylvinho believes another move could be in the offing, despite the financial uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic has brought upon world football.

“He can play with whoever he wants,” Sylvinho told Cadena SER. “Who can say that he will not return to or switch to another team. The only one who can do anything is him.

“The individual quality of the player is… mamma mia! He’s a great player.”

While Sylvinho’s experience in the Lyon dugout was short lived, the ex-Corinthians, Celta, Barcelona and man retains the ambition for another top post.

“There are many factors that might influence my decision,” the 46-year-old explained. “I would like to coach in Spain. I did my coaching badges there when I was still playing.

“I’m a coach who works on all aspects of the game. But, first and foremost, my team must have a spirit and that must be evident on the field.”

Sylvinho, who has also held posts at several Italian sides as well as side , managed only 11 matches in charge of OL, where he picked up only three victories in 11 matches, losing on four occasions.

He had a strong reputation as a player, enjoying his greatest successes at Barcelona, where he won three Primera Division titles and was a two-time winner with the Catalans, earning that title in 2006 and 2009.