Neymar: PSG must play more like a team in decisive Man Utd match

The Brazil star has warned his side must do better when they face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at Old Trafford

Neymar has warned will have to be at their best if they are to get the better of in next week's match.

PSG are three points behind leaders United and level on points with heading into their penultimate game of the group stage.

Thomas Tuchel's side are out for revenge against the Red Devils, who beat them 2-1 in their first match of the competition in Paris.

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Bordeaux on Saturday, though, Neymar has warned they must step up their game when they travel to Old Trafford in midweek.

"We know the importance of the Champions League game on Wednesday," he told Canal+. "This is decisive. We didn't play well against Leipzig (in a 1-0 victory on Tuesday), but we managed to win.

"On Wednesday we are going to try to have our best game, play well, but we need to improve certain details, play more as a team, be more organised, otherwise it is going to be difficult."

took the lead on Saturday after Timothee Pembele's 10th-minute own goal. Neymar would then level from the penalty spot before Moise Kean gave PSG the lead, but Yacine Adli pulled Bordeaux level again in the second half.

"We had a timid match. We managed to score goals, but we lacked certain details," Neymar said of his side's performance.

"We must improve on that, because if not, if it is in the league, it is a league where normally we manage to win a lot of games. If we can’t do that, it is going to be tough in the league as well as in the Champions League.”

The international was also asked about his thoughts on the passing of former and star Diego Maradona.

He replied: "Maradona is a football artist. He was someone very important for football, Maradona represented a lot for sport, the world is crying a lot."

PSG are still top of after 12 matches, three points ahead of who have a game in hand. sit a further point behind the reigning champions but have played two matches fewer.