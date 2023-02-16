Neymar was spotted playing poker and visiting McDonald’s just hours after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Ligue 1 title holders came unstuck on home soil

Brazilian forward made little impression

Headed out into Paris on the back of defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international played the full 90 minutes as the Ligue 1 title holders came unstuck against the German champions at Parc des Princes on Tuesday – with Kingsley Coman netting the only goal of that contest. Rather than trudge back to the team hotel to unwind, Neymar instead headed to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris to take part in the European Poker Tour before then dropping into McDonald’s to satisfy his hunger cravings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has been a partner of PokerStars since 2014, so was fulfilling his sponsorship agreement there, but words of wisdom from PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe appear to have fallen on deaf ears when it comes to his eating habits, with the World Cup-winning forward having said on the back of a disappointing display against Bayern: “Our players have to be in good health for the return leg. Everyone needs to eat and sleep well. We’re going to work, get everyone back and get there to qualify.”

WHAT NEXT? PSG, who have invested heavily on superstar signings in a bid to get their hands on an elusive European crown, will get the opportunity to overturn a one-goal deficit in their heavyweight last-16 encounter with Bayern when heading to the Allianz Arena on March 8.