Neymar calls in Luis Suarez to support Lionel Messi amid hostile Parc des Princes reception for PSG star

Neymar and Luis Suarez watched their old friend Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday while fans booed the Argentine.

Messi made PSG return against Ajaccio

Neymar had video call with Luis Suarez from stands

PSG fans booed Messi in big win

WHAT HAPPENED? The injured Neymar was in the stands as PSG beat Ajaccio 5-0. Neymar made a video call with ex-Barcelona co-star Suarez during the game, and the pair cheered on Messi amid an angry fan reception at the Parc des Princes. Supporters have turned against Messi after a Champions League exit and unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil star shared an image on his Instagram Story showing him and Suarez on the call, adding the caption: "Watching our friend [Leo Messi] together."

Instagram/neymarjr

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was not the most joyous occasion for Messi, despite his side's massive win putting them on the verge of a Ligue 1 title victory. The Argentine was jeered at by the PSG fans as he made his return after being suspended by the French champions for his overseas trip.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG have three games left to play in Ligue 1 as they close in on the crown. They are next in action against Auxerre on May 21. After the end of the season, Messi is expected to join a new club on a free transfer, with the Saudi Pro League, MLS and La Liga potential next steps for the World Cup winner.