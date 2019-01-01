Neymar and Mourinho join Cristiano Ronaldo as DAZN global ambassadors

The PSG superstar and former Real Madrid coach have been announced as key figures for the live sport streaming service as part of a "multi-year deal"

Neymar and Jose Mourinho have been unveiled as DAZN's latest global ambassadors, joining an elite roster that already includes Cristiano Ronaldo as the streaming service goes live in .

Announced in a press conference on Wednesday, launching in Spain is the next step in DAZN's global expansion.

The live sport streaming service has already gone live in , , , and the United States plus future territories.

Ronaldo was confirmed as DAZN's first global ambassador in August 2018 following his €100 million (£88m/$117m) transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus earlier in the summer.

Neymar has now joined the global streaming service as a brand ambassador in a “multi-year agreement”, along with former manager Mourinho.

“Growing up in instils a love of sports, especially football," said the Brazil superstar, who will feature in exclusive original content in 2019.

"Brazilians rally behind the teams and athletes they love. I think DAZN has the same type of passion towards sports and wanting to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to enjoy.

“Sports should be available for everyone and I’m happy to join a brand that has this goal in their DNA.”

Former , and Real Madrid coach Mourinho will provide punditry and promotional duties in 2019.

“DAZN is giving football fans a new way to enjoy the sport and players they love,” the Portuguese coach said. “Their style of live football coverage is different from what I’ve experienced before.

“I like their authenticity and pushing the boundaries of sports broadcasting. I’m excited to join DAZN as a global ambassador and connect with football fans around the world with this platform.”

The ex-Manchester United boss spoke exclusively to DAZN earlier in the week about former player Eden Hazard and how the Chelsea star would excel at Real Madrid.

"Eden's ambitions... playing at Chelsea his whole life or going out to a giant like Real Madrid?" he said.

"Let's talk about talent. Does he have the talent to play for Real Madrid? He does. Does he have the personality to wear a super heavy shirt and play in front of a crowd like the Bernabeu? He has personality, yes."

Through DAZN, sports fans are able to enjoy watching multiple live events at once on numerous devices including TVs, tablets, phones, PCs and gaming consoles. DAZN will be available in Spain for €4.99 a month, with users getting the first month free and never having to commit to a long-term contract.

Sports content available on-demand with DAZN in Spain includes the , the , the , and Supercoppa Italiana as well as MotoGP and UFC.

DAZN CEO Simon Denyer said: “This is the dawn of a new era for Spanish sport fans as they join the revolution of flexible, accessible and affordable sport that we are rolling out around the world.

"Spain is a nation of sport lovers and they are ready for change. They want a better way to watch and we are incredibly proud to be making that happen as we expand our rapidly growing international business.”