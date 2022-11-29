Neymar a bully and Brazil superstar will 'kill it' at 2022 World Cup - Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Zungu

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has opened up about playing against Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar.

Neymar has been accused of diving during matches

Zungu hailed former Barcelona attacker's mental strength

The Bafana star backed Neymar to dazzle in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo shared the pitch during Zungu's spell with Amiens as PSG secured an emphatic 4-1 win in a Ligue 1 clash in December 2019 with Neymar grabbing a goal and an assist.

Neymar is considered among the best footballers in the world, but the dribbling wizard has also been criticized by some who feel that he tends down to the ground easily from challenges.

However, Zungu defended the immensely talented attacker and backed the Brazil international to dazzle at the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

WHAT DID ZUNGU SAY?: "People judge Neymar based on what they see on TV but having played against him the man is very strong mentally, he's just a bully on the pitch," Zungu told the media.

"And if you kick him he comes back, he's so confident and I think he's going to kill it, because he also mentioned that this might be his last World Cup.

"So, I think he's going kill it, he's a boss on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar was one of Brazil's standout performers in their 3-0 win over Serbia in the first game at the World Cup last week Thursday, but he missed Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Switzerland due to an ankle injury.

However, the 30-year-old is still part of the five-time World champions' squad in Qatar as Brazil are hopeful that he will recover from the injury and take part in their upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Zungu decided to come back home after his contract with Amiens expired at the end of last season and he rejoined Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana international played 67 matches in the Ligue 1 and scored once during his five-year spell with Amiens having spent the 2020-21 season out on loan at Scotland's Rangers.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR NEYMAR AND ZUNGU?: Brazil will face Ghana on Friday in their final Group G game with the South American giants having already booked their spot in the Round of 16.

While Zungu and his Sundowns teammates resumed training on Tuesday as the Tshwane giants prepare for their PSL match against Orlando Pirates on December 31.