Newcastle United vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend, as Newcastle United welcome Brentford to face them at St James' Park. The hosts arrive on the back of a first win since the opening few weeks of the season, to give their prospects a shot in the arm.
Against a visiting side looking to buck a two-game winless run, the Magpies will have to be sharp though, especially when they know the Bees have a sting in their tail.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Newcastle vs Brentford date & kick-off time
Game:
Newcastle United vs Brentford
Date:
October 8, 2022
Kick-off:
10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.
In India, fans can catch the match on Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network
India
Hotstar
N/A
Newcastle squad & team news
A dominant display against ten-men Fulham has goosed the Magpies' season back into life after a little twist of downbound form, to Eddie Howe's delight.
Heading into the weekend, they sit on the cusp of the European race - and it would surely be the delight of supporters if they could muscle their way into the pack this term.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Darlow, Gillespie, Pope
Defenders
Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Targett, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn
Midfielders
Joelinton, Shelvey, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, Longstaff, Guimarães
Forwards
Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Isak, Wood
Brentford squad and team news
Mid-table and looking to stabilise their campaign, Thomas Frank's side will hope they can enjoy a spin in form to put them back to winning ways this weekend.
They'll fancy their chances against Newcastle, despite their hosts arguably holding the quality advantage as much as home turf.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Raya, Cox, Strakosha
Defenders
Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Goode, Racic, Hickey, Mee
Midfielders
Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, WIssa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Damsgaard
Forwards
Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Valencia, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter