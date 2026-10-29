Newcastle United player ratings vs Everton: Dan Burn consolation not enough as Magpies dumped out of Carabao Cup

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Newcastle United's Carabao Cup journey ended in disappointment at the Hill Dickinson Stadium following a 3-1 defeat to Everton. Despite dominating possession, the Magpies were undone by clinical finishing before Dan Burn netted a late consolation.

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Newcastle suffered a frustrating exit from the Carabao Cup, falling 3-1 to Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Despite controlling 56 per cent of the ball and registering double the number of shots compared to the hosts, the Magpies were punished for defensive lapses in a disappointing first half.

Goals from James Garner and Hayden Hackney gave the Toffees a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break, leaving Matthias Jaissle with a mountain to climb in the second period.

The tactical shift at half-time saw three substitutions as Newcastle looked to find a way back, but the Toffees' clinical nature proved the difference as Thomas Barry added a third in the 69th minute.

While Burn managed to pull one back in the 88th minute, it was too little, too late. The Magpies' inability to convert ten shots on target into more than a single goal ultimately defined a night where their territorial dominance failed to translate into a result.

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GOAL rates Newcastle's players from Hill Dickinson Stadium...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Lukas Hornicek - 5/10:

A difficult evening for the young goalkeeper, who was beaten three times from just five shots on target. While he couldn't do much about the precision of Garner's opener, the defensive organisation in front of him left him exposed throughout the transition phases.

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Amar Dedic - 5/10:

The full-back provided some width in the attacking phases but was often caught too far advanced when Everton regained possession. He failed to effectively neutralise the threat posed by Vitalii Mykolenko's overlapping runs.

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Fabian Schar - 5/10:

A uncharacteristically shaky performance from the Swiss international, who was booked in the 81st minute. He struggled to maintain the high line against Everton's direct verticality and was bypassed for the second goal.

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Dan Burn - 6/10:

The veteran defender was Newcastle's most productive outlet in the final minutes, scoring a consolation goal in the 88th minute and picking up a yellow card in his efforts to sustain pressure. However, he struggled at times with the pace of Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry on the break.

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Lewis Hall - 5/10:

Hall showed flashes of his technical quality in possession, contributing to Newcastle's 56% share of the ball, but he lacked the defensive discipline required to track the movement of Garner and Hackney arriving late in the box.

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Midfield

Jacob Ramsey - 4/10:

Hooked at half-time after an anonymous first 45 minutes. Ramsey failed to dictate the tempo or offer the creative spark needed to break down a compact Everton block, leading to an early tactical withdrawal.

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Nicolas Gonzalez - 5/10:

The midfielder struggled to find space between Everton's disciplined centre-back pairing of Jake O'Brien and James Tarkowski. While he recorded shots on target, he lacked the physical presence to unsettle the hosts before being subbed in the 81st minute.

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Joe Willock - 6/10:

One of the few bright spots in the Magpies' midfield. Willock provided the assist for Burn's late goal and worked tirelessly to link play, though he often found himself outnumbered in central areas.

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Attack

Jacob Murphy - 5/10:

Murphy delivered several dangerous crosses during his 67 minutes on the pitch, contributing to Newcastle's ten corners, but his end product was ultimately lacking when the team needed a clinical edge.

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Harvey Barnes - 4/10:

Another casualty of the half-time reshuffle. Barnes was unable to influence the game from his flank, failing to register a significant attempt on goal or successful take-on before being replaced by Anthony Elanga.

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William Osula - 4/10:

Tasked with leading the line, Osula was largely peripheral during the first half. He struggled to hold the ball up under pressure and was part of the triple substitution at the interval.

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Substitutes & Manager

Anthony Elanga - 5/10:

Came on at half-time for Barnes. He provided more directness and pace, stretching the Everton backline, but ultimately could not find the breakthrough.

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Yoane Wissa - 5/10:

Introduced at the break for Osula. Wissa was more active in his movement but found Jordan Pickford in inspired form, with the Everton keeper making nine saves in total.

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Joelinton - 5/10:

Brought on at half-time to add steel to the midfield. He was booked in the 89th minute and provided some physical presence, but the game was already slipping away by the time he settled.

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Bazoumana Toure - 5/10:

Replaced Murphy in the 67th minute. He helped keep the pressure on Everton during the final quarter, but his impact was limited as the hosts sat deep.

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Sean Steur - N/A:

A late introduction for Gonzalez as Jaissle threw caution to the wind.

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Matthias Jaissle - 4/10:

The manager's tactical setup left the midfield too porous in the first half. While his bold triple substitution at half-time improved the performance, the defensive frailties exposed by Everton's counter-attacks were not addressed quickly enough.