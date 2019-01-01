Newcastle United boss explains Atsu's bench relegation after Almiron arrival

The Ghana international's peripheral role at St. James' Park in recent times has been revealed

boss Rafael Benitez has shed light on his preference for January signing Miguel Almiron to attacker Christian Atsu in team selections.

The Ghanaian, who is yet to score for the Magpies this season, has become a bench-warmer following the arrival of the Paraguayan.

In fact, the Black Star is yet to start a league game since Almiron was handed his full debut in a 2-0 triumph over on 23 February.

Alivron, who has become first-choice on the left side of attack, has not yet found the back of the net of his new club, but Benitez was unconcerned about the former player's goal drought.

“No, not really. Perhaps if I asked the specific question, he [Almiron] would say yes, but he is happy and you can see that in the matches," Benitez told the press when asked if he has become concerned about the Paraguayan's lack of goals,as reported by Sports Mole.

“He is doing OK. I do not see any anxiety just because he is not scoring. He is fine.

“You talk about [Salomon] Rondon, [Ayoze] Perez and Almiron and they play well together. But I want to be fair with Atsu because he was doing well. Had he not been playing well, that is different.

Article continues below

“Maybe he [Almiron] has more pace going forward causing more problems for defenders, and that is beneficial for Rondon and Ayoze.”

Atsu has made 22 Premier League appearances involving 12 starts so far this season.



