Newcastle sack Bruce as manager following Saudi-backed £300m takeover

The Premier League club have decided to make a change in the dugout as they usher in an exciting new era at St James' Park

Newcastle have sacked manager Steve Bruce following the completion of a £300 million ($408m) takeover backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The fund, which is chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was given the green light to complete the buy-out from Mike Ashley by the Premier League earlier this month.

The Magpies will now seek a swift rise to the top of the Premier League standings with the help of their billionaire investors, but Bruce won't be a part of the ambitious project after being relieved of his duties following his 1,000th game as a manager.

More to follow...