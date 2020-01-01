Newcastle match against Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 cases

Newcastle have confirmed that Friday's Premier League match against has been postponed.

❌ #NUFC's fixture at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the Magpies’ Training Centre.



A new date and time for the game will be confirmed in due course. — FC (@NUFC) December 1, 2020

A rise in Covid-19 cases at Newcastle's training centre has resulted in several players and staff isolating at home and they are unable to prepare for the upcoming clash at Villa Park.

More to follow...