Newcastle United

Newcastle match against Aston Villa postponed due to Covid-19 cases

Goal
Comments()
Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle 2020-21
Getty Images

Newcastle have confirmed that Friday's Premier League match against Aston Villa has been postponed.

A rise in Covid-19 cases at Newcastle's training centre has resulted in several players and staff isolating at home and they are unable to prepare for the upcoming clash at Villa Park.

More to follow...

Close