Newcastle to lure Joao Felix away from Chelsea with the promise of Champions League football - as Atletico return practically impossible

Chelsea loanee Joao Felix could be back in the Premier League next season at Newcastle if the Magpies can secure Champions League football.

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle have emerged as a possible option for Felix next season with the Magpies potentially able to meet Atletico Madrid's €100 million (£87m/$110m) asking price, according to Marca. Felix's loan at Chelsea expires at the end of the season and the Portugal international is eager to play Champions League football, something Chelsea won't be able to offer. Newcastle are currently third in the table and in good shape to secure a top-four finish this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are keen to take Felix on loan for a second season but are reluctant to meet Atletico's asking price. The Blues would be willing to include players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Marc Cucurella in a deal to land Felix, in order to reduce the asking price, but Diego Simeone's side are adamant they will not accept less than €100m for Felix this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A return to Atletico looks practically impossible for Felix. The forward's relationship with manager Simeone has deteriorated and it's thought only one will be at the club next season. Marca add that Atletico have already decided Simeone will remain in charge - meaning Felix will need to find a new home come the summer.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Joao Felix head to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday to face Manchester City, who need a win to be crowned champions.