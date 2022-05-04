Newcastle fan ordered to pay Sunderland compensation after urinating on statue of club legend Stokoe

A Newcastle United supporter has been ordered to pay Sunderland compensation after urinating on the statue of club legend Bob Stokoe.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Thomas Fleet was caught on camera desecrating the monument, causing outrage among Sunderland fans when a video of the incident went viral.

Fleet must now pay the Black Cats £250, while also receiving a £40 fine for the offence.

'An act of stupidity'

Mitigating Fleet's actions following the defendant's guilty plea for criminal damage, Angus Westgarth admitted the Newcastle fan had committed an "act of stupidity" which he now regrets.

"He was an idiot to do what he did and where he did it," Westgarth said. "It was disrespectful to many, many people."

Chair of the bench Kay Gilbert told Fleet, who is serving a suspended prison sentence for domestic violence-related offences: "You committed this offence while you were on a suspended sentence order.

"We are not going to activate the suspended sentence because it's a dissimilar offence.

"You acted impulsively. We don't want to see you back here again."

