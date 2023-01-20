New Zealand vs USWNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream USWNT against New Zealand on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The U.S. women's national team are set to take on New Zealand in their second international friendly at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Vlatko Andonovski's side travelled to New Zealand as part of their preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup. They comfortably won the first friendly 4-0 with Mallory Swanson scoring a brace. Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams also registered their names on the scoresheet to get off to a winning start in the New Year.

They hardly had to break a sweat in the second half after a cagey first 45 minutes and if they play to their potential, it should be another comfortable victory for Andonovski's troops.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

New Zealand vs USWNT: Date & kick-off time

Game: New Zealand vs USWNT Date: January 20 (USA), January 21 (UK & India) 2023 Kick-off: 3:00am GMT / 10:00pm ET / 8:30am IST Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Where to watch New Zealand vs USWNT on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on HBO Max.

In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A U.S. N/A HBO Max India N/A N/A

New Zealand team news and squad

Jitka Klimkova announced her 26-member squad for the upcoming friendlies against USWNT.

There are no major injury concerns in the Football Ferns' squad. Apart from the regular members, five new players have been called up to the national team set up namely Tayla O’Brien, Deven Jackson, Rebecca Lake, Grace Neville and Murphy Sheaff.

They are likely to set themselves up in a 4-4-2 formation with Gabi Rennie and Ava Collins leading the lines.

New Zealand possible XI: Nayler; Neville, Riley, Green, Ward; Chance, Cleverley, Hassett, Jale; Collins, Rennie.

Position Players Goalkeepers Erin Nayler, Lilu Alfeld, Murphy Sheaff Defenders Ali Riley, Anna Green, Elizabeth Anton, Mackenzie Barry, Ally Green, Ashleigh Ward, Rebecca Lake, Grace Neville Midfielders Betsy Hassett, Daisy Cleverley, Emma Rolston, Grace Jale, Ava Collins, Jana Radosavljevic, Aniela Jensen Forwards Olivia Chance, Paige Satchell, Gabie Rennie, Jacqui Hand, Hannah Blake, Deven Jackson, Tayla O’Brien, Grace Wisnewski

USWNT team news and squad

USA will miss the services of star players like Sofia Smith and Megan Rapinoe due to foot and ankle injuries respectively.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Sauerbrunn, Girma, Dunn; Lavelle, Kornieck, Horan; Morgan, Purce, Swanson