New York Red Bulls supporters' group complete walkout in protest of MLS' Dante Vanzeir racism decision

New York Red Bulls' supporter groups completed a walkout during the club's match against Houston Dynamo.

During Major League Soccer's sixth matchday game between the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes, NYRB's Dante Vanzeir was accused of using racist remarks. NYRB and MLS were quick to respond and initiated an investigation into the incident that occurred at the Red Bull Arena.

Following the investigation, Vanzeir was banned for a total of six games and fined $10,000.

The Viking Army (VA), Empire Supporters Club, and Torcida 96, supporters groups of NYRB made an announcement earlier this week that they would be protesting the, in their view inadequate, suspension and lenient treatment of Vanzeir.

Before the start of Saturday night's match between the Houston Dynamo and the New York Red Bulls, which ended in a 1-1 draw, the fan groups staged a walkout.

Despite a rain delay initially stalling their protests, the three groups immediately streamed out of Red Bull Arena, leaving the stadium noticeably barren.

The fans stayed for the performance of the national anthem before leaving. The fans also displayed their fury towards coach Gerhard Struber's handling of the sensitive situation as he did not immediately substitute Vanzeir post the incident. The South Ward supporters loudly shouted "Fire Struber" as they left.