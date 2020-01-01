New-look Legon Cities eyeing place among Ghana and Africa elites

The Royals have ambitions to become a major force to reckon with in the West African country and beyond

Legon Cities are looking to become a regular top three outfit in and to join the elite league of clubs in Africa.

Formerly known as Wa All Stars, the Ghana Premier League club rechristened to Legon Cities ahead of comments of the 2019-20 football season last December and moved their base from Northern Ghana to national capital Accra.

The new management has invested heavily into the club's development, one which has earned them applause for a successful re-branding exercise and saw them gain a significant rise in social media following.

"We have a mission to be one of the top three teams after each league [season] in Ghana and also become one of the top five teams in Africa. This is part of our five-year development plan," management member John Paintsil, a former Ghana international, told Graphic Sports Online.

"There is a projected action plan to construct our own stadium to add value to the club. We are also establishing our own training facilities, and hostels to accommodate our players to motivate them to excel.

"We also want to groom many of our young players to play actively for the various national teams in Ghana and at the international level.

"We have now started a football academy to develop our young and talented footballers to enable them to play prominently locally as well as for clubs in Europe and beyond.

"Within the five-year period, we should be able to complete all these laudable projects to transform Legon Cities to be one of the most attractive and successful football clubs in Africa."

As part of their new ambition, Legon Cities made a big signing by bringing in Ghana's 2014 World Cup goalkeeper Fatau Dauda ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 season.

The club also brought in Bosnian-German coach Goran Barjaktarevic to lead their technical team.

Despite strides off the pitch, Cities struggled to perform in matches as they sat just one place above the relegation zone when the Premier League was cancelled at matchweek 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The club has also seen a significant increase in their social media following, their official Twitter account, for example, increasing from 19 300 before the start of the season to 53 300 at the end of the term - all within just three months.