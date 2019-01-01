New Ghana FA president Okraku issues massive working challenge to ‘football people’

The 24th boss of the GFA has given his first words upon his election as head of the west African nation’s football’s governing body

Newly-elected Football Association (GFA) president Kurt E.S Okraku believes it is time to chart a new path for the local game.

The Dreams FC executive chairman was voted as the new leader of the local football governing body during an Extraordinary Congress in Accra on Friday.

He beat five others, including former GFA vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe, for the top office.

“I’m really humbled for this unique opportunity to serve Ghana football,” Okraku said after his swearing-in.

“We have shown that we have a lot of quality in this country.

“In celebrating this success story, it is time for us to work, time for all of us to let go of our bad feelings, time for us to forget about the struggles, the fights.

“It’s time to look into the future with hope to build a new Ghana Football Association that will be amazing and build big products that everybody – whether you are a direct consumer of the sport, corporate Ghana or the international community – can be proud of.”

Phar president Nana Yaw Amponsah and legal practitioners Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah were the other three contestants.

“It is that time to work together – football is a team sport and Kurt Okraku cannot do it alone,” Okraku continued.

Article continues below

“It is time for us to ignite passion and to create wealth for everybody. This is our time. Let us always put Ghana first.

“We will celebrate this victory today and tomorrow, work begins. It is time for the game to change.”

The Dreams FC chief succeeds Kwesi Nyantakyi as GFA president after the seat was left vacant since a corruption and bribery scandal collapsed the GFA in June 2018.