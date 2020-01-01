New Fiorentina signing Alfred Duncan to miss Atalanta clash

The Ghanaian midfielder will be unavailable to make his debut for La Viola as he remains on the treatment table

Alfred Duncan will not be part of the contingent that host at the Artemio Franchi in the on Saturday.

The 26-year-old international joined La Viola on loan from until the end of the season, and coach Beppe Iachini has confirmed he won’t feature since he is injured.

He last played at the beginning of the year when Sassuolo lost 2-1 at and has subsequently missed the last four league matches including Fiorentina’s 3-0 defeat to last weekend.

“Yesterday he (Duncan) started working separately with the medical staff,” Iachini told the media

“Today there is another training session.

“We will check with him next week.”

Duncan has played 13 times in Serie A this term, starting 10 of them.

He will hope to get to finally make his debut on February 16 when Fiorentina travel to the Luigis Ferraris to take on .