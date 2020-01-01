New Fifa Rankings: How Akonnor and Ghana finish 2020

The Black Stars' closing position for the calendar year has been unveiled on Thursday

ends the year 2020 as the 52nd best men's national football team in the world, according to the latest Fifa Rankings.

Released on Thursday on Fifa's official website, the new table sees the Black Stars, sandwiched between Greece (51) and (53), locked on their position from last month, also with no change in the total accumulated points.

The lack of movement, which was generally the case of all other nations on the ranking, is a result of the team's activity since the last ranking was announced in November.

Ghana produced a mixed bag of results in their last set of international assignments, beating Sudan 1-0 in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifier in Cape Coast courtesy of an Andre Ayew double but fell 1-0 away in the reverse fixture in Omdurman as Mohamed Abdelrahman struck late to win all three points for his side.

The scores saw the CK Akonnor's side drop down by four places on the November edition of the rankings.

At continental level, Ghana still hold eighth position, just above Mali (57) and Burkina Faso (58) in Africa's Top 10. (20) continue to lead the pack, followed by (26), (31), (35), (35), (49) and (50).

The mixed results against Sudan also saw Ghana move from sixth to eighth on the continent in the November ranking.

Back on the world table, there was no change among the top 57 countries due to the only two recognised international matches played across the globe since the last update.

are still top of the table, their third straight time of finishing the year as leaders, while , , and hold the second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. , , , and , in that order, sit sixth to tenth.

Ghana returns to action on March 2021 with an Afcon 2022 qualifying double-header against (away) and Sao Tome and Principe (home) to conclude the series. The 2022 World Cup qualifiers will then take centre stage for the rest of the year.

According to Fifa, the next edition of the world rankings will be announced on February 18, 2021.