New date and venue for Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak Ghana President's Cup showdown

A Ghalca statement indicate the changes will make the fixture a curtain raiser for the upcoming Ghana football season

's President's Cup replay against arch-rivals has been postponed to December 22, organisers of the game, the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca), have announced.

Also, the venue of the match has been moved back from the Accra Sports Stadium to Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The match, which honours Ghana's sitting president Nana Akufo-Addo, was called off less than 10 minutes into the first meeting due to a heavy downpour at the Baba Yara Stadium in September.

The replay was originally scheduled for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca) would like to announce to the sporting public that the 2019 President’s Cup between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has been moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, December 22," a statement signed by Ghalca chairman Kudjoe Fianoo reads.

“In view of the latest development, the game fixed for Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Accra has been called off.

“Following widespread consultation with principal stakeholders, Ghalca has decided to reschedule the match for Kumasi to serve as a precursor to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

“Ghalca is committed to playing a key role in reviving football in the country to #BringBackTheLove.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to fans in Accra in particular who have been desirous of watching their darling teams at the Accra Sports Stadium.”

The President's Cup has made a return after a one-year absence.

The 2017 showdown - held in Accra - was also contested between Hearts and Kotoko and ended 4-1 in a penalty shootout in favour of the latter.

The Phobians have won the Cup on four occasions, one fewer than the Porcupines.

Kotoko and Hearts are the two most successful clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League with 23 and 19 titles, respectively. The 2019-20 season commences on December 28.

