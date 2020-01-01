New Chelsea signing Ziyech shines as Lassina Traore fires Ajax past RKC Waalwijk

The Moroccan forward and the Burkina Faso international delivered impactful showings as the Sons of the Gods secured a comfortable victory

Hakim Ziyech was in action while Lassina Traore found the back of the net to help thump RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie game at Johan Cruijff Arena.

international Ziyech, who signed a permanent deal with Premier League side last week, was handed a starting role in the encounter.

The forward had a 72% successful pass rate, completed two dribbles and struck two shots, with one hitting the target before he was replaced in the 46th minute.

More teams

After Dusan Tadic’s opener, Traore doubled the lead in the 53rd minute before Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sealed the victory at the death.

Burkina Faso international Traore featured for 61 minutes before he was replaced while Senegalese forward Sylla Sow, who ended with the losing side, made way for Stanley Elbers with seven minutes left to play.

Article continues below

The victory extended the Sons of the Gods’ lead at the top of the table, having garnered 53 points from 22 games.

Traore and Ziyech will hope to continue their impressive form when Ajax face in a game on Thursday.