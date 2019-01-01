New Asante Kotoko coach Konadu makes 'honest' team assessment ahead of Ghana Premier League

The 47-year-old sheds light on the readiness of the 23-time champions ahead of the new season

New coach Maxwell Konadu is unhappy by the current form of the team as the Premier League beckons.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to launch a search for a historic 24th title when the championship opens on December 28.

Konadu was appointed Kotoko coach last week and supervised his first training session on Monday.

“Let me be honest with myself and our fans, the team is not in the best of form," Konadu told Oyerepa FM.

"I have monitored friendly matches played, yes we win but we need to dominate and do more.

“At this stage, Kotoko should dominate all matches we play whether losing or winning.

"That's the level we want to get the team to, then we get to winning ways.

“We should be recording 70 to 30 per cent, 60-40% ball possession."

Kotoko will open their league campaign with a home clash with Eleven Wonders at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

His second stint with the Porcupine Warriors, Konadu will be hoping to lead the side to win the league title as he did in 2011/2012.

