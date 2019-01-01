New Asante Kotoko coach Konadu determined to restore lost glory

The new Porcupine Warriors boss talks about his return to the club after a seven-year absence

New coach Maxwell Konadu is focused on helping the club "reclaim" their lost glory.

The 47-year-old sealed a return to the Kumasi-based outfit on Monday, signing a two-year deal as a replacement for sacked Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen under whose guidance the side endured a disappointing campaign in the Caf and Confederation Cup this season.

“My presence here is to help the club reclaim its lost glory," Konadu said, as reported by Graphic.

“I wouldn’t describe the current state of the club as bad, someone must start for others to continue.

"But sometimes it is frustrating to watch your team not playing well when you expect them to.

“For now I ask for a little patience from the fans so that when the team takes off everything will go well for us.

"But for now the way everybody is following the club with their hearts, I think God will show us his mercy."

Konadu returns to Kotoko for a second stint, having earlier led the club to win the Premier title in 2011-12.

He departed to join Ghana's national team as an assistant coach, a role he held until earlier this year.

“There are a lot of things that I know now which I didn’t know then," revealed the coach.

"Besides I am bringing a lot of experience and knowledge I have acquired from other coaches that I have worked with in the past."

He has also been in charge of Ghana's home-based side, leading the team to a runners-up finish at the in earlier this year.

Ghana's domestic football season kicks off on December 28.