New Asante Kotoko coach Barreto challenges players ahead of Bechem United encounter

The Portuguese trainer looks ahead to Wednesday's Ghana Premier League meeting with The Hunters

Ahead of Wednesday's Ghana Premier League clash with Bechem United, New Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has urged his players to lift their game, stating their opponents are usually more motivated when playing against the Porcupine Warriors.

The Kumasi-based outfit is set to host The Hunters at their newly adopted Obuasi Len Clay Stadium home ground in an outstanding matchday 16 tie.

The upcoming game will be Kotoko's second game since the Portuguese coach's appointment following Saturday's 1-1 draw away at Sekondi Eleven Wise.

“I think they [Kotoko players] are getting the message and we are talking a lot about it. Especially if you don’t fight, if you don’t show warrior instinct and killer instincts it will be difficult," Barreto, a former Ghana head coach, said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"Because for other clubs, their biggest target is to beat the champions. This happens not only in Ghana.

“In any country, everybody wants to beat the champions. So we have to know that and the players have to feel it. So we cannot forget.”

Bechem, who beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 on Sunday, meanwhile, are more than determined to cause an upset against Kotoko.

"I am very optimistic about our chances against Asante Kotoko in our game tomorrow in Obuasi because we are well prepared and motivated to meet them," Bechem defender Emmanuel Asante remarked.

“With our win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday, we’re sure that we can beat Kotoko in tomorrow’s game at the Len Clay Stadium."

Bechem forward Hafiz Konkoni Wontah is equally in a bullish mood.

"There’s no way Kotoko can beat Bechem United in Obuasi tomorrow because the players' confidence is high and everyone is ready to face them and show what we’re capable of doing," the attacker said.

“Everyone is buzzing to go, and we cannot wait for the match tomorrow because all the players’ morale is high, and everyone is in a good spirit for the clash against Asante Kotoko."

Kotoko currently occupy the fourth position on the league table while Bechem holding the seventh spot.

The Porcupines are the most successful club in GPL history, having won the title on 23 occasions, the last coming in 2014.