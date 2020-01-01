New Asante Kotoko CEO Amponsah set for immediate Caf Champions League task

The Porcupine Warriors are set to make an imminent decision over a potential 2020-21 Africa campaign

New chief executive officer Nana Yaw Amponsah is expected to lead the club's decision-making process concerning their possible participation in the Caf next season.

The Football Association (GFA) has handed the Porcupine Warriors a ticket to represent the West African nation in the elite continental inter-club championship following premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In ordinary times, the winners of the Ghana Premier League ( ) earn the sole right to represent the nation in the Champions League.

Amponsah was announced as the new Kotoko CEO on Friday.

"Nana Yaw will start work on Monday at the club secretariat to assess things and advise the board on Africa," Kotoko board member Alhaji Abu Lamin told Atinka FM.

"He has not met with the technical team yet and he needs to know the kind of players we have if they are quality enough [and] the club financial status before anything."

Amponsah, a GFA presidential aspirant last year, has replaced GFA Executive Council member George Amoakoh as Kotoko CEO.

Among the former Phar chief's challenges will be leading the club through a one-year directive which requires the club to stay off the transfer market for one season.

The embargo was issued by club life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“I just came, so I will engage the coaches and assess the current squad," Amponsah told Opemsuo FM.

"Kotoko were third in the truncated league, and they could have won the league.

"I am not sure the current crop of players are that bad so when I see there’s a need to improve the team through the recommendations of the technical team, then I will engage the Board, and I am sure when they explain it to Nana [Otumfuo] and it makes sense to him, I know Nana won’t restrict us from doing that and, he will do just what will make Kotoko great again."

Kotoko have won the Champions League on two occasions, 1970 and 1983.

“The Nana Yaw Amponsah I know is a very ambitious and persistent fighter for long-lasting success. With the support from the Board and supporters, there is no way he is not going to succeed,” former Kotoko coach Michael Osei told Opemsuo FM.

“It is good the Board has agreed to let Nana Yaw Amponsah steer the affairs of the Club now because he’s got the connection to help the Club secure juicy sponsorship to fetch money for the club."

On the domestic scene, Kotoko have won the Premier League on 23 occasions, the most by any club.