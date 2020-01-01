New Asante Kotoko CEO Adu 'a little disappointed' on first day in office

The Porcupine Warriors have a new man in charge of the day-to-day administration of the club

have announced Joseph Yaw Adu as the acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the club.

Adu is a member of a new 12-man board constituted by club life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He replaces Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member George Amoakoh.

“After the third meeting of the board, we decided that since the old management had been dissolved, we shouldn’t allow the team to follow," Adu, who earlier revealed the club are in no hurry to appoint a substantive CEO, explained to Kotoko Express App. His appointment as new CEO was announced on Tuesday evening.

“The day-to-day administration of the club ought to run and the board decided to appoint me as the acting manager pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer to man the affairs of the club.

“The Board decided to form a five-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) with me as chairman and acting chief executive officer, lawyer Kwamina Mensah (secretary to the Board), Evelyn Nsiah-Asare, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban and Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey.”

Kotoko are arguably Ghana's biggest club and the most successful in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.

“To be frank, Kotoko, as we see it outside, is a big club but coming to the office today, I have to confess I’m a little bit disappointed because the office is not even ready to accommodate a Chief Executive as of now. His office is as hot, so I have to come and sit in the conference room,” Adu said of his first day at the office on Tuesday.

“The staff are also telling me that most of the machines that they are using are not in good shape and are not serviceable. I’ve requested that they put together all these requests so I forward it to the board to acquire new machines to run the club.

“We are in a modern world; it is not like the old times. We have to go hi-tech. We will request the board to assist in acquiring all the equipment needed."

Kotoko have also won the Ghana on nine occasions and the Super Cup three times.

On the continental level, the Porcupine Warriors ruled Africa in 1970 and 1983.