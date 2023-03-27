Netherlands vs Gibraltar: Lineups and LIVE updates

Netherlands will be the overwhelming favourites when they take on Gibraltar

Netherlands will be hoping to bounce back from their 4-0 loss against France in the opening game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronald Koeman's second stint in charge of the Oranje didn't exactly begin in the best fashion, losing to a Kylian Mbappé-inspired French team, who overtook Karim Benzema to become the fifth-highest goal scorer in Les Bleus history at 38 goals.

Netherlands' World Cup came to end against eventual winners Argentina in the quarter-finals, which saw the end of Louis van Gaal's reign as manager. They bowed out of the round of 16 at UEFA Euro 2020, and the last time they tasted European glory was way back in 1998.

Koeman has almost a year and three months to configure the best possible squad to challenge for the trophy in Germany, and a win against Gibraltar is a must if they need to get a good start to their qualification campaign, even though there will still be eight more games to go after this one.

Gibraltar, the minnows of Group B, haven't made it to the last four major tournaments, and their last victory came way back in October 2020. They come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Greece.

Netherlands vs Gibraltar confirmed lineups

Netherlands XI (4-2-3-1): Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké; Wijnaldum, Wieffer; Berghuis, Depay, Simons; Weghorst

Gibraltar XI (4-3-3): Coleing; Torilla, Olivero, J. Sergeant, Ronan; R. Chipolina, B. Lopes, Casciaro; L. Walker, Coombes, Britto

Netherlands vs Gibraltar LIVE updates

Netherlands' upcoming fixtures

Netherlands will face Croatia in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League once the current season ends, on June 14th.