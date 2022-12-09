Netherlands vs Argentina: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Netherlands avenge their 2014 semi-final defeat against Argentina?

Netherlands and Argentina will lock horns at a World Cup eight years after they met in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, where Argentina prevailed in a penalty shootout.

Netherlands overcame USA in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 scoreline, even though it was a much trickier game than the scoreline suggests. Argentina, on the other hand, overcame a late Australian onslaught to emerge victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

The two sides have met five times in World Cup history, with both teams having won twice, with one game resulting in a draw. The focus will be, of course, on Lionel Messi, who scored one of the goals in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16. Netherlands, meanwhile, will hope Cody Gakpo to continue his fine run of form, having scored three goals in the tournament so far.

Netherlands vs Argentina confirmed lineups

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, de Jong, de Roon, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Depay

Argentina XI (3-5-2): E. Martínez; Romero, Otamendi, L. Martínez; Molina, De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister, Acuña; Messi, Álvarez

Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE updates

Netherlands and Argentina's upcoming World Cup fixtures

The winner of this quarter-final will take on the winner between England and France in the semi-final.