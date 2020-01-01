Netherlands striker of Ghanaian descent Boadu denies Black Stars approach

The 19-year-old sheds light on the speculation he was approached to play for Ghana

Dutch-born AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu reveals he was not approached by officials.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, the 19-year-old was reportedly courted by the West Africans over a switch of international allegiance from the whom he represented at various youth levels.

In November, he made his debut for Oranje in a Uefa qualifier against Estonia, thereby becoming ineligible to play for the Black Stars.

“No, actually not," Boadu said, as reported by his club's official website.

"Me, my parents and my agent have never had a call or anything [from Ghana officials].

"So I didn’t have to choose. In the end, it all went quickly with Oranje.”

Boadu's dream of playing on the big stage for Oranje this summer has been dashed by the postponement of the Euros from 2020 to 2021 due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

"That is a shame, of course. But health is the most important thing," the forward said.

"The pre-selection does show that the national coach has confidence in me.”

Prior to making his senior debut for the Netherlands, Boadu was reported by Ghanaian media to have been approached by then Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah for a switch of international allegiance and that he rejected the offer.

His fine form in the Dutch Eredivisie this season has reportedly attracted interest from , and .