Netherlands star De Roon brilliantly trolled by his own club Atalanta

Marten de Roon was hilariously trolled by his own club Atalanta after he scored in their win over Real Betis in a friendly.

Atalanta troll De Roon

Poke fun at Netherlands' World Cup exit

De Roon scored in Atalanta's friendly win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch midfielder posted a screenshot on Twitter with a 2-0 scoreline in favour of Atalanta and his name on the scoresheet. His caption read: "Things you wished you see in a game versus Argentina instead of a friendly."

In reply, Atalanta posted a meme with a photo of the player with his head in his hands and the text 'When you score an amazing goal but it isn't the World Cup quarter-final'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Roon featured in the Netherlands' starting line-up in the quarter-final tie against Argentina. The Dutch came back from a two-goal deficit only to lose the tie in a penalty shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATALANTA? The Italian club play one more friendly game against AZ Alkmaar on December 29 before facing Spezia in Serie A on January 4.