'Now I wait' - Netherlands & PSV star Gakpo admits he would consider Man Utd offer should it arrive after World Cup

Netherlands attacker Cody Gakpo says he would think about a January move to Manchester United should an offer come in.

Winger linked to Man Utd in summer

Has been starring for PSV and Netherlands

Says he would consider an offer

WHAT HAPPENED? United were among the teams said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old last summer but no move materialised as he ended up staying at PSV. The speculation about his future has carried on ever since, however, and there is talk of another bid coming in for him in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: “That was a tough period,” Gakpo told NRC of the summer speculation. “I learned from that. I’m going to do it differently. What comes, that comes. “Suppose you want to go from RKC Waalwijk to PSV, but that club is not coming. Then you can panic.

“I thought about Manchester United, but when that didn’t happen, I couldn’t remember. And I started to doubt. Leeds did come. Should I go there? Now I wait everything. I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. When they come, I’ll think about it. I also seek the help of God in these decisions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo has been in great form for club and country this year. He tops PSV's goals and assist charts, having scored nine and set up 12 in the Eredivisie. He has also fired in three times at the World Cup to help the Netherlands to the quarter-finals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Gakpo became the first Netherlands player ever to score in his first three World Cup matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? Gakpo will try to help Netherlands through to the semi-finals of the World Cup when they meet Argentina on Friday.