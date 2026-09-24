Netherlands player ratings vs Germany: Cody Gakpo rescues a point as Jan Paul van Hecke struggles

The Johan Cruijff ArenA played host to a tactical tug-of-war that saw the Netherlands exert significant control without finding the clinical edge for much of the evening. Despite boasting 55% possession and a staggering 22 shots, the Oranje found themselves trailing at the interval. Felix Nmecha breached the Dutch resolve in the 32nd minute, capitalising on a period where Germany’s vertical transitions looked most threatening. The first half was further marred by a serious injury to Brian Brobbey, forcing Xavi Hernandez into an early tactical reshuffle.

The second period saw the hosts ramp up the intensity, peppering the German goal with nine shots on target. Germany, led by Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s eight saves, appeared destined to escape with a narrow victory as the Dutch grew increasingly frustrated. However, in the second minute of stoppage time, Cody Gakpo emerged as the saviour, finishing a move assisted by substitute Ruben van Bommel to ensure a deserved share of the spoils. The draw leaves both giants sitting on one point in Group 2, reflecting a contest where the Netherlands' underlying metrics (2.78 xG) finally manifested in a late, dramatic result.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

The Brighton stopper had a surprisingly quiet night given the stature of the opposition, forced into only one save as Germany struggled to find the target regularly. He could do little about Nmecha’s close-range opener in the 32nd minute, where he was left exposed by the defensive structure ahead of him. His distribution remained composed under pressure, completing the majority of his short passes to help bypass the initial German press.

Micky van de Ven - 7/10

Utilised for his recovery pace, Van de Ven was vital in snuffing out several German counter-attacks. He managed the space behind the high line effectively, ensuring that Adeyemi and Schade rarely found room to gallop into. While he wasn't as involved in the final third as his counterpart on the right, his defensive positioning was disciplined throughout the 90 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

A standard authoritative performance from the captain, though he will be disappointed that the defensive line switched off for the Nmecha goal. Van Dijk won his aerial duels and organised the back four well, but the lack of a clean sheet remains a blemish on a night where the Dutch conceded only two shots on target. His leadership was evident during the frantic final stages as he pushed the team forward.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Dumfries was his usual industrious self on the right flank, providing an overlapping outlet and contributing to the 24 crosses delivered by the Dutch side. However, his evening was slightly marred by a yellow card in the 69th minute for a cynical foul to stop a breakaway. He lacked the final ball quality that has become his trademark, but his physical presence remained a problem for the German full-backs.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 5/10

A difficult evening for the defender, who was booked early in the 24th minute for a mistimed challenge. That yellow card seemed to limit his aggression, and he was arguably the weak link in the defensive chain during the build-up to Germany's goal. He was kept on his toes by Amiri and Havertz before the latter was withdrawn due to injury.

Midfield

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Continuing his improving club form, Gravenberch was the engine room of the Dutch side. He excelled in the transition phase, using his long strides to carry the ball from deep into the final third. He helped the Netherlands maintain 55% possession and was key in ensuring the hosts won the midfield battle against Kimmich and Nmecha.

Tijjani Reijnders - 7/10

Reijnders was the primary creative hub for much of the game, consistently finding pockets of space between the German lines. He was involved in several of the 21 shots the team produced before being replaced in the 83rd minute. His ability to turn and drive at the heart of the defence forced Germany into a deep defensive block for large portions of the second half.

Quinten Timber - 6/10

A combative performance that ended prematurely when he was substituted in the 57th minute. Timber received a yellow card early on (22') and was constantly in the thick of the physical battles. While he provided grit, he lacked the creative spark required to break down Klopp’s side, leading to his tactical replacement by Joey Veerman.

Attack

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

The undisputed hero for the Oranje. Gakpo was a persistent threat from the left, recording multiple shots on target and eventually finding the clinical touch in the 92nd minute to equalise. His movement was intelligent, and he showed great composure to beat Ter Stegen at the death, rewarding the Netherlands for their persistent attacking pressure.

Crysencio Summerville - 6/10

Summerville showed flashes of his electric pace but often struggled to find the decisive final pass. He was part of a front line that accumulated a high expected goals (xG) figure but was frustrated by Ter Stegen’s shot-stopping. He was eventually withdrawn for fresh legs as the Dutch chased the game late on.

Brian Brobbey - 5/10

A night to forget for the striker, whose involvement was cut short by what seemed like a serious muscle injury in the 35th minute. Before his withdrawal, he struggled to get involved in the game and failed to register a significant shot on target. The injury is a major blow for both player and country given the promising start to his international window.

Substitutes & Manager

Mexx Meerdink - 6/10

Came on early for the injured Brobbey. While he offered a physical presence, he lacked the predatory instinct to finish the chances that fell his way during the Dutch onslaught in the second half.

Joey Veerman - 7/10

Introduced in the 57th minute, Veerman added a different dimension to the midfield with his exceptional range of passing. He helped sustain the pressure that eventually led to the equaliser.

Ruben van Bommel - 8/10

A highly effective cameo. Coming on in the 83rd minute, he provided the vital assist for Gakpo’s 92nd-minute goal, showing great vision in the final moments.

Guus Til - 6/10

Provided energy in the closing stages as the Netherlands went direct to find the leveller.

Xavi Hernandez (Manager) - 7/10

Tactically, Xavi outmanoeuvred Klopp in terms of volume and control, as evidenced by the 21 shots to 11. His substitutions were proactive and ultimately successful, with Van Bommel providing the assist for the equaliser. He will be concerned by the wastefulness in front of goal but can be proud of the team's resilience.