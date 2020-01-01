African All Stars

‘Neither Fury nor Wilder will land a better punch’ - Leicester City fans blast VAR as Ederson escapes sending-off for Iheanacho jab

Comments()
Getty Images
Fans took to social media to express their rage after the Brazilian remained on the pitch despite appearing to have fouled the Nigeria international

Leicester City fans have criticised the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Paul Tierney for not sending off Ederson for his foul on Kelechi Iheanacho in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian, who was making his ninth Premier League appearance of the season, in his effort to head home James Maddison’s got punched in the face by the Citizen’s goalkeeper and needed quick medical attention before leaving the pitch.

Iheanacho, however, did not return for the second half as he was replaced by Harvey Barnes as the Foxes were tamed by an 80th minute strike by Gabriel Jesus.

Incensed by referee Tierney and VAR’s decision not to issue a red card, a decision that could have seen a different result, they took to social media to express their rage.

 

Close