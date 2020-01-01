Negeri Sembilan manager at a loss to explain inconsistency

A win in the final Malaysia Premier League matchday will guarantee a Malaysia Cup spot for the Deer, if they can retain their focus.

Malaysia Premier League side Negeri Sembilan's season have been a disappointing one, by their own admission.

The state side have managed only three wins, two draws and five defeats this season, under head coach Sazali Saidun, on 11 points in eighth spot.

With one matchday remaining in the league, they are now separated by just three points from the bottom place, although fortunately for them no team will be relegated from the second tier this season due to the abandonment of this season's tiers three and lower due to Covid-19.

But the Deer have one chance to salvage this season as they head into their home match against Sarawak United on Friday. They are currently the fifth best non-reserve side team in the standings, with the top five non-reserve side teams qualifying for the truncated 2020 . Four of the qualification spots have been decided last weekend, and only one remains up for grabs.

Team manager Abdul Razak Idrus stated in a press statement issued by the team that he is disappointed with the players, despite having retained 90 per cent of them, and their penchant for losing focus which has led to them conceding too many goals this season.

"I'm still disappointed with our home defeat (4-2) to Kuching FA, despite having won two matches since the Malaysian league resumption.

But I hope that the players will work hard and stay focused for our match against Sarawak, so that we can qualify for the Malaysia Cup or I will have to let the board take the appropriate action," said Razak.

Against Sarawak, a win would guarantee Negeri a Malaysia Cup spot, but as it stands, even the last-placed team still have the chance to snatch the last remaining spot away from them.