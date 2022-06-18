Ndoye open to representing 'best team in Africa' Senegal in 2022 World Cup

The youngster has already featured for Switzerland in the junior category but has not ruled out the possibility of playing for the Afcon champions

Versatile FC Basel attacker Dan Ndoye has stated he is ready to play for Senegal if given a chance.

The 21-year-old has dual nationality and can play for either Switzerland or the Lions of Teranga. He has represented the former but at junior level starting from the U18 to U21 categories.

However, he is ready to switch his allegiance and play for the reigning Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions.

"If I follow the national team of Senegal? Yes, of course, it is the African champion team. For me, it's the best team in Africa right now and of course, I will always follow the national team of Senegal," Ndoye said as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"If I'm interested? Of course, I'm interested, I'm Senegalese-Swiss. I have two nationalities. At the moment, I am with the junior team of Switzerland but I am not closing the door for Senegal, and for me, of course, Senegal is an option."

The youngster has further revealed the discussions with some unnamed officials over the possibility of playing for the West Africans, "For now, I have had some discussions but not with coach Aliou Cisse. I heard he had some interest in me. We will see by then what it will give. I'm in my corner and I'm working."

Senegal will be among the five nations that will represent Africa in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the attacker is hopeful of representing either the Teranga Lions or Switzerland.

"Me, just like any player, my dream is obviously to play in the World Cup, but it's not up to me to decide if I'm going to play for Senegal or Switzerland. I'm going to give my best at club level and then I'll see," Ndoye added.

"For me, Senegal is the best team in Africa. They demonstrated it at the Afcon and qualified for this World Cup. For me, they have a huge squad and great chances at the World Cup."

Last season, the winger played 29 league matches for Basel, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.