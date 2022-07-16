Ndidi suffers fresh injury as Leicester City confirm Nigerian will be out

The Foxes have announced an injury for the Nigeria international, who is hoping to get back up to speed soon

Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a fresh injury, with Leicester City confirming he has twisted his ankle during training.

The Nigeria international midfielder has yet to feature for the Foxes in their pre-season campaign having endured an injury-hit 2021-22 term.

Ndidi has been out of action for the King Power Stadium giants since he limped off from his side’s 2-1 second-leg defeat by Rennes in the Europa Conference League on March 17.

He was expected to play a role against Belgian side OH Leuven – a fixture that ended 3-3 at Den Dreef Stadion on Saturday afternoon.

Nonetheless, manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that he would not feature prior to the six-goal thriller while downplaying its gravity.

“We’ve got one or two knocks. Wilf’s twisted his ankle in training a few days ago. We don’t think it’s too serious,” Rodgers told the club website.

“It’s a high ankle sprain, so he had a scan on it and it’ll hopefully be okay.

“We’ve just looked after him really, he won’t be involved at the weekend, but of course, hopefully, next week at some point he’ll be back training.”

Injury to the 25-year-old ensured that he missed Nigeria’s two-legged Africa World Cup qualifier play-off against Ghana – where the Super Eagles failed to earn a ticket to Qatar.

In a recent interview, he discussed his return from injury as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.

“To be fair, the first week was really hard because the body is trying to adapt,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.



“But I just feel once the body gets used to it, it will be good.

“Yes of course I was away for just two weeks, I’ve been working my way back. It’s the first week of pre-season and I’m trying to get used to the training back again.”

He went further to discuss why pre-season training was good for the team.

“I think it’s really ideal for us to be here and get used to each other again,” he continued.

“Of course, the training in pre-season is much harder than the season. You know this is just getting the body worked up and getting ready.

“Of course, the intensity has been amazing and from the training, we’ve been doing, seeing the lads put in much effort to be up there.”