Ndidi opens season account as Leicester City breeze past Legia Warsaw

Wilfred Ndidi scored his first goal in the 2021-22 season as Leicester City defeated Legia Warsaw 3-1 in a Uefa Europa League game on Thursday.

The 24-year-old completed an impressive first-half outing for the hosts at the King Power Stadium by scoring the third goal.

Leicester City scored three goals within 20 minutes, with Zambia striker Patson Daka opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

The opener took his tally to five goals in the Europa League this season and 10 minutes later, James Maddison doubled the Foxes' lead after benefitting an assist from Ademola Lookman.

In the 26th minute, Ndidi conceded a penalty after the ball hit his hand in the 18-yard box but Kasper Schmeichel did well to save Mahir Emreli's first attempt before Filip Mladenovic slotted home the rebound.

It did not take long for the Super Eagles midfielder to make up for his mistake as he restored Leicester City’s two-goal lead with his header off Maddison’s corner in the 32nd minute.

The Premier League club held on to their lead after the restart as the encounter ended with the first-half goals.

Ndidi and Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the entire duration for Leicester City while Lookman and Daka were replaced in the 85th minute, with Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho introduced for the latter.

Thursday's result fired the Foxes to the top of Group C with eight points after six matches and they lead second-placed Spartak Moscow and third-placed Napoli by a point, with a game left to play for.

In addition, the victory came as a relief for Brendan Rodgers' side as it ended their four-game winless run in all competitions.

"We returned to our football. That was the key message leading into the last few days,” Rodgers told the club’s website.

“Our football is about pressing high up the pitch and counter-pressing with aggression. When we do that, everything in our game is much quicker and faster.

"The positioning of the team was excellent, we scored good goals. We’re disappointed with the penalty, we felt it was a bit harsh, but overall, we showed good concentration in the game. It’s a good feeling to win the game.

“The players deserve a huge amount of credit. It was more like us tonight. That’s what we want to see, especially on the back of our last game here.”